Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 116.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

