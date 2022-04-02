Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

