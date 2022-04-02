Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

