Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

