Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

