Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

