Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

