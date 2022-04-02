Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

