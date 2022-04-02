Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 37,946.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

