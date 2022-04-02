Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

