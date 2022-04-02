Analysts Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 4,839 shares of the company traded hands.

