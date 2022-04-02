Analysts Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

OTIC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,151. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

