Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,972,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 1,486,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,523. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.