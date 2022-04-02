Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

