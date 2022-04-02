Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

