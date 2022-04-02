Analysts Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 156,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,066. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

