Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $121.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

DCPH opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $580.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $48.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

