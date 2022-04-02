Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $14.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

