Analysts Expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.05. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

