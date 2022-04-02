Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $17.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.33 on Monday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.