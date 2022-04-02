Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $17.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.33 on Monday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.