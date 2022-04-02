Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $1.30. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $12.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

RGA stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.