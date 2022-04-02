Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $1.30. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $12.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

RGA stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

