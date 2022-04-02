Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Macerich posted sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

NYSE MAC remained flat at $$15.64 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -521.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macerich by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Macerich by 26.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

