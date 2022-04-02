Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $264.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the lowest is $263.20 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $88.53 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

