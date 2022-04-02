Analysts Issue Forecasts for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 112,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

