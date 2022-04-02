Analysts Issue Forecasts for PAVmed Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PAVmed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PAVmed by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 321,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

