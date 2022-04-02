Analysts Set Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) PT at $16.00

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ARBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

ARBE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,690. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $2,192,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $13,020,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

