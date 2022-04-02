Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $600.00

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

