Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$45.23

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.88. 195,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,380. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.43.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.