Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Price Target at C$102.69

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.07. 155,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.69. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.