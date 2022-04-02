Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price at $11.09

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Honest by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

HNST stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. 1,730,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,323. Honest has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.68 million and a PE ratio of -10.74.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

