Analyzing ironSource (NYSE:IS) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 8 2 0 1.92 ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 101.50%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 164.53%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 4.19 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -14.63 ironSource $553.47 million 8.54 $59.82 million N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52% ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17%

Summary

ironSource beats StoneCo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

