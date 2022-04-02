Analyzing Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncology Institute and Concord Medical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and Concord Medical Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Concord Medical Services $34.18 million 2.10 -$47.51 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments. The company was founded on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

