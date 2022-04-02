Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

