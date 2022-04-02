AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.
Shares of AU stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
