AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.