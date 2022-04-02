ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

