ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 39,550.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $316.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.55.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

