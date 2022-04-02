Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.33. 44,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,886,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

