Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.33. Approximately 44,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,886,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 178,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

