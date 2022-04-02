Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

