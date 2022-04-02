Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of APLE opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,339,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

