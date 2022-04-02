Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

