Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. Aptiv has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

