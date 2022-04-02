APY.Finance Hits Market Cap of $8.34 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $75,709.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,753,079 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

