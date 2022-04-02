Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,945. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

