Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

