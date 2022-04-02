ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. 2,369,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.