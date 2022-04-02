Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

