ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 597 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 5,807,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

