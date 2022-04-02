ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Hawkins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $8,747,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.70. 110,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $965.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

