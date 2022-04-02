ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.